Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. FIX started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Homology Medicines news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 12,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $273,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,834 shares of company stock worth $4,596,575 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 111.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIXX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. 6,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

