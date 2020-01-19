Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $960.00

Honeycomb Investment Trust PLC (LON:HONY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 960 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.63), with a volume of 176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.76).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 954.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,012.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

