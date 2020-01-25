Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report sales of $9.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.49 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $9.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.70 billion to $36.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.70 billion to $38.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.13. 2,736,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The firm has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $138.87 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

