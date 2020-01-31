Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Short Interest Up 12.2% in January

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,552. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $184.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?