Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

NYSE:HON opened at $180.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.19 and a 12 month high of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

