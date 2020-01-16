Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

HON has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $183.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?