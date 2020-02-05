Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.21. 2,992,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.13. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

