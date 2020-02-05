Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Lowered to $190.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,623. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.13. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

