Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $183.57

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.57 and last traded at $183.51, with a volume of 425671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

