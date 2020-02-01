Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

HON stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 5,499,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.15. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

