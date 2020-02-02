Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-9.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.7-37.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.11 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.60-9.00 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 5,499,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.42.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

