Hong Kong International Airport launches online concierge shopping service

Hong Kong International Airport has launched an online concierge service called Luxury Reserve.

The concierge concept allows customers to choose duty-free purchases at home via HKIA’s e-Shop Luxury Reserve and collect it the items at the airport.

Luxury Reserve features exclusive items and limited editions from more than 40 luxury brands including Alexander McQueen, Breitling, Chloe, Roger Vivier, Saint Laurent, and Stuart Weitzman.

According to a statement, reservations can be made from two weeks to 48 hours before the customer’s flight departs.