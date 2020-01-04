Hong Kong leather label Rabeanco opens its fifth store in Singapore

Hong Kong leather specialist brand Rabeanco has opened a new flagship store at Changi Jewel, its fifth store in Singapore.

The new store features a selection of travel convertible bags which can be used as both backpack and shoulder bags. Rabeanco also offers a full range of leather footwear crafted in premium leather including mules, slingbacks, and heels.

“We design our products for women who are constantly on the go and in need of highly functional yet chic designer leather products,” says Rabeanco’s spokesperson. “We are one of the first brands to introduce premium light-weight leather. This way, women can look stylish without feeling the weight on their shoulders.”

The price of leather footwear products range from SG$180-330.

Founded in 1992, Rabeanco operates more than 30 outlets across four markets including Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and China.