Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

HOOK opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,651.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,388 shares of company stock valued at $289,741.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,425,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $3,569,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at $737,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

