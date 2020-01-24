Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) traded up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.60 and last traded at $12.20, 320,214 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 88,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares in the company, valued at $490,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,358 shares in the company, valued at $83,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $391,124.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

