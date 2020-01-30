Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading Up 7.8%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 142,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 104,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,411 shares in the company, valued at $490,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anders Lilja sold 11,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $146,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,304.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,531 shares of company stock valued at $537,709 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

