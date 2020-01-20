Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $15.51.

HOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?