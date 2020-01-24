Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Hope Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. 15,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

