Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

