Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 40,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,452. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $129.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 183,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 103,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 528,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

