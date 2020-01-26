Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Shares Up 0.2%

Horizns Marijuna Lf Cl A Unt Etf (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.35, 47,128 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 30,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22.

