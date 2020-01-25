Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBNC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $335,553.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,737,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,569. The stock has a market cap of $812.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. Horizon Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com