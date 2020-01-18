Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 18,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $335,553.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3,405.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

