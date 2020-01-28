Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON HZD opened at GBX 147.40 ($1.94) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Horizon Discovery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198 ($2.60).

Horizon Discovery Group Company Profile

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?