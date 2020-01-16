Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of towing, trailering, cargo management and accessory products for original equipment, aftermarket and retail customers. Horizon Global Corporation is based in Bloomfield Hills, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HZN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Global will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Capital Resources Ii Lp sold 50,264 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $180,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry James Wilson purchased 11,436 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $36,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,184.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 61,373 shares of company stock valued at $207,995 and have sold 175,708 shares valued at $624,538. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 404,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 51,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

