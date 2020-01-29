Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HNL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.35 price objective on shares of Horizon North Logistics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Horizon North Logistics from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon North Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.51.

TSE:HNL opened at C$1.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Horizon North Logistics has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of $175.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$116.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon North Logistics will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve