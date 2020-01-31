Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.28

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $12.87. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 4,855 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. Aegis started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.10 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.37.

The company has a market cap of $185.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 41.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

