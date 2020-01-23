Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 1,857,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,127. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 9,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $324,092.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,968.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $374,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

