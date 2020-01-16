Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock to . The stock had previously closed at $39.01, but opened at $38.26. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 45,529 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 84,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $3,019,395.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,142,839.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,598. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,910.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,589,614 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,101,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,969 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,911,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,097,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,656,000 after acquiring an additional 695,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,941,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

