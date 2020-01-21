Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

HAL opened at C$18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.55. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 12-month low of C$15.54 and a 12-month high of C$18.96.

