Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,592,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,926,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 686,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 418,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,185,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,614,000 after buying an additional 412,027 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $47.88. 2,405,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

