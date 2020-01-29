HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 1.4%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) dropped 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as €57.00 ($66.28) and last traded at €57.70 ($67.09), approximately 12,815 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €58.50 ($68.02).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $914.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.08.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading