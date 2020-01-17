Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Hospitality Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 116.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Shares of SVC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.90. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hospitality Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

