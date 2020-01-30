Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,250,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 38,640,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

NYSE:HST opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

