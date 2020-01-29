Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $636,428.31 in Stock

Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 45,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $636,428.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,428.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,879,480.22.

On Thursday, January 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 25,252 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $355,295.64.

On Friday, January 10th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 80,726 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $1,138,236.60.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 132,270 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $1,876,911.30.

On Monday, January 6th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 103,798 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,476,007.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $1,301,538.72.

On Monday, December 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 57,111 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $827,538.39.

On Friday, December 20th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $1,939,282.20.

On Friday, December 13th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $7,030,000.00.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after buying an additional 1,150,960 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,431,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,894,000 after buying an additional 2,119,335 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,291,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,035,000 after buying an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,467,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 177,981 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

