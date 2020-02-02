Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 727,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,307,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,779. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

