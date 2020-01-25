Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 400 ($5.26). Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON:HOTC opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 452.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.82. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $502.83 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61). Also, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total transaction of £85,134 ($111,988.95).

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

