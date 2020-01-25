Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $7.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $722.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $565.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 974.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,160,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after buying an additional 2,866,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 18,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter valued at $9,684,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after buying an additional 52,793 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

