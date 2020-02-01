Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,873 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,403. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.78.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

