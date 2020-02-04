Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $333.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HLI opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.95. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $1,300,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $481,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,480,290. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

