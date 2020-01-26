Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.17. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 69,093 shares traded.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.21% of Houston American Energy worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

