How are SSE plc (LSE:SSE)’s Margins Stacking Up? GM Score is at 32.00000

Investors seeking value in the stock market may be eyeing the Magic Formula Rank or MF Rank for SSE plc (LSE:SSE). Presently, the company has a MF Rank of 7413. The Magic Formula was devised and made popular by Joel Greenblatt in his book “The Little Book That Beats the Market”. Greenblatt’s formula helps find stocks that are priced attractively with a high earnings yield, or strong reported profits in comparison to the market value of the company. To spot opportunities in the market, investors may be searching for stocks that have the lowest combined MF Rank.

SSE plc (LSE:SSE) presently has an EV or Enterprise Value of 24856183. The EV helps show how the market assigns value to a company as a whole. EV is a modification of market cap, as it incorporates debt and cash for assessing a firm’s valuation. Watching a firm’s EV may be useful when comparing companies with different capital structures. EV can help investors gain a truer sense of whether a company is undervalued or not.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, SSE plc (LSE:SSE) has a Value Composite score of 35. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 28.

In trying to determine the current valuation of SSE plc (LSE:SSE) shares, we note that the Book to Market ratio of the shares stands at 0.324469. It’s commonly accepted that a Book to Market ratio greater than one indicates that the shares might be undervalued. The book to market ratio has some limitations in certain industries however where intangible assets (such as knowledge) often are not represented on a balance sheet. The ratio is calculated by dividing the market price per share by book value per share.

At the time of writing, SSE plc (LSE:SSE) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

SSE plc (LSE:SSE) has a current ERP5 Rank of 8557 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is currently 1.12862. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Leverage Ratio of SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is 0.438372. Leverage ratio is the total debt of a company divided by total assets of the current and past year divided by two. Companies take on debt to finance their day to day operations. The leverage ratio can measure how much of a company’s capital comes from debt. With this ratio, investors can better estimate how well a company will be able to pay their long and short term financial obligations.

ROA & ROIC

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is 0.051094. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is 0.077999. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is 13.881032. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of SSE plc (LSE:SSE) is 0.102534.