Howard Bancorp (HBMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce its Q4 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts expect Howard Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.35. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other Howard Bancorp news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

