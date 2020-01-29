Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) Insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp Sells 23,814 Shares

Howard Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBMD) insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $419,602.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. Howard Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Analysts expect that Howard Bancorp Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

