Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million.

NASDAQ HBMD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.00. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $19.20.

In other news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $42,425.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,071 shares of company stock valued at $14,919. Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Howard Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

