Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. 63,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. Insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

