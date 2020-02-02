Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of HBMD traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. 30,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.13. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The company has a market cap of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, insider Priam Capital Fund I, Lp sold 23,814 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $419,602.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,885,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,213,999.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Poynot sold 2,500 shares of Howard Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $42,425.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,071 shares of company stock worth $14,919. 23.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

