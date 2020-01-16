Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HHC traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 314,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,009. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $91.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.58. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $231.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Adam R. Flatto acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.31 per share, with a total value of $321,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,370.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,746,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.00 per share, with a total value of $200,844,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,753,072 shares of company stock valued at $201,579,361 in the last three months. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,807.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

