Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Given New GBX 675 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HWDN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (up from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 583 ($7.67).

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 702 ($9.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 675.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 588.22.

In other news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

