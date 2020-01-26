Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWDN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective (up previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lowered Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 559.88 ($7.36).

HWDN opened at GBX 693.40 ($9.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 670.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 583.67. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 698.80 ($9.19).

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

